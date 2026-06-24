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Homeindiamaharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

They are likely to seek the disqualification of the six MPs, citing the Anti-Defection Law.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraOm BirlaShiv Sena (UBT)

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