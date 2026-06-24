Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

<p>New Delhi: Two Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are set to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday evening, two days after the party's six rebel lawmakers crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, formalising a second split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.</p>.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai will meet the speaker in the evening, sources said.</p>.'Jor ka jhatka disturbed their mental balance': Eknath Shinde mocks Uddhav camp over split in MP ranks.<p>They are likely to seek the disqualification of the six MPs, citing the Anti-Defection Law.</p>.<p>Of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, six crossed over to the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.</p>.<p>Sawant, Desai and Rajabhau Waje remain with the Shiv Sena (UBT).</p>.<p>Those who have defected are Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.</p>.<p>In February 2023, the Election Commission had recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena.</p>.<p>Shinde was the principal architect of the split in the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 that brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. </p>