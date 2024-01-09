Shiv Sena (UBT) questions Shinde-Narwekar meetings in Supreme Court

The plea sought to bring to the notice of the Supreme Court the "alarming news" that the Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar had a meeting with Shinde at his official residence on

January 07, 2024, i.e., three days prior to the deadline of January 10, 2024, when the decision in disqualification petitions, inter alia, against Shinde is required to be pronounced.

"It is highly improper for the Speaker to meet Shinde just three days prior to deciding the disqualification petitions. The Speaker, as the adjudicating authority under the Tenth Schedule, is required to act in a fair and impartial manner," it said.

"The act of the Speaker in meeting Shinde is in violation of the legal maxim that justice should not only be done but should also be seen to be done," it contended.

On December 15, 2023, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had extended the deadline given to the Speaker from December 31, 2023 to January 10, 2024 to pass orders on disqualification petitions against Shinde and others.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell in June 20, 2022, following a rebellion by Shinde and 48 other MLAs.