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Shiv Sena (UBT) 'rift' plot thickens as Shinde loyalist invokes Bal Thackeray, says 'our doors are open'

Raut and his Sena (UBT) colleague Anil Desai, a Lok Sabha member, scotched the suggestion that some MPs may form a separate group.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBal ThackerayShiv Sena

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