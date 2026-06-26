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Shiv Sena (UBT) strong despite split, Aaditya has capability to lead: Sanjay Raut

Raut said the leaders who left Thackeray-led party were not "rebels", and argued that such a term should be reserved for freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay Raut

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