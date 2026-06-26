Shiv Sena (UBT) strong despite split, Aaditya has capability to lead: Sanjay Raut

<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a> on Friday said that the party is strong despite split, and Aaditya Thackeray has the capability to lead it.</p><p>"The next generation should gradually take greater responsibility. For how many years we will continue to work? We have been working for 40 years. Young leaders must take the command of the party, and he has been doing it. He (Aaditya) will do it officially too, he has the capability, and we will welcome him," Raut said. </p><p>Raut said the leaders who left Thackeray-led party were not "rebels", and argued that such a term should be reserved for freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev. </p>.Raut seeks action against rebel MP Sanjay Patil over 'throwing bombs' remark.<p>The MPs "sold themselves for crores of rupees", he said, claiming that the Sena cadre remains with Uddhav Thackeray.</p><p>Uddhav Thackeray's tour was part of an outreach to directly explain the party's position to voters and workers in the constituencies of the MPs who defected, said Raut.</p><p>When asked if the body language of the six MPs showed that they were confident, Raut challenged them to face the public. "We will see how confident they are after our tour.. when you get Z plus security after betrayal, your confidence increases," he said.</p><p>When he was asked about the ones who left Sena (UBT) blaming him for their decision, Raut said they also tried to break him many times. </p><p>"I had tried to stop the earlier defections, including Eknath Shinde's, by warning them that power is temporary, and they should not commit the sin of breaking Balashaheb's party," he said. </p><p>Political splits are driven by the lure of money and fear of investigation agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Rajya Sabha member said.</p><p>"Just give us ED and CBI for one hour, then we will show them," he said.</p><p>Asked about Mumbai North-East MP Sanjay Dina Patil who was among the six lawmakers who joined the Shinde-led Sena, and with whom he had a slanging match over the past few days, Raut said not a single of party worker joined Patil and others in their defection.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>