Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 23 of 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed his party will contest 23 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters, Raut said a detailed discussion took place before the meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A in the national capital earlier this week during which he, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, held talks with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

"We will contest 23 seats because we have always been contesting on the same number," Raut said.