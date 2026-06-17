Shiv Sena (UBT) workers anxious as speculation of rebellion grows

<p>Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Parbhani, Hingoli and Dharashiv Lok Sabha constituencies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra's </a>Marathwada region are closely watching developments, amid speculation of shifting loyalties within the party ranks.</p>.<p>The atmosphere has been marked by curiosity and unease as talk of possible defections gains ground.</p>.<p>However, the party workers in Hingoli sought to quell the speculation, asserting that their MP Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar will remain with the Uddhav Thackeray‑led faction and not take any decision to switch sides.</p>.Three Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs reaffirm loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray amid 'Operation Tiger' buzz.<p>The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) is staring at a crisis, with "six to seven" of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the Shinde-led ruling Shiv Sena and camping in New Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Sena (UBT) has been trying to downplay the speculation of an 'Operation Tiger' (by ruling Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde) to poach party MPs. Notably, the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.</p>.<p>In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Sena (UBT) contested four out of eight seats in Marathwada. Three of them -- Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli) and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv) -- emerged victorious.</p>.<p>Talking to <em>PTI</em>, Sena (UBT) Parbhani district president Ravi Dharme said, ''MP Sanjay Jadhav has been away from the party for two and a half months. We are not in touch as of now." "Jadhav last came with the party officials for the filing of nomination of party candidate Vivek Navandar for the upcoming MLC elections. He had asked me earlier once about switching over, but I told him that as a party worker I am not with him,'' he claimed.</p>.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Hingoli district president Sandesh Deshmukh claimed that MP Ashtikar will not switch sides.</p>.<p>''I had a word with him yesterday around 4 pm. He is not in Delhi; he is in Nanded as his son is contesting the legislative council election. He has not spoken to me anything about switching over, and I think he will not go to any other party,'' he said.</p>.<p>Sena (UBT) Dharashiv city head Somnath Gurav claimed their MP Nimbalkar has not taken any decision on shifting loyalty.</p>.<p>''No decision to switch or opt for something else has been made by Omprakash Rajenimbalkar till now. I have spoken to him. Yesterday, the verdict in the murder case of (MP's father) Pawanraje Nimbalkar was going to come, but it was postponed till June 20," he said.</p>.<p>"Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar spoke to me and has told me that he is in Pune, and we know about this (speculation of rebellion) only through the news. The party workers are also curious about the situation. The situation is not clear as of now,'' he added.</p>.<p>On Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of his party MPs. While MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Patil attended the meeting in person, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh were present online. Another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, spoke to Thackeray over the phone, party leader Sanjay Raut had said. </p>