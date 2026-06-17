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Shiv Sena (UBT) workers anxious as speculation of rebellion grows

The atmosphere has been marked by curiosity and unease as talk of possible defections gains ground.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv Sena (UBT)

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