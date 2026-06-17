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Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Nine MPs: The rebels, the loyalists and the battle for survival

Jadhav has served on several parliamentary committees. His absence from some recent party meetings has fuelled speculation about his political future.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsShiv Sena (UBT)

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