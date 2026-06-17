Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Nine MPs: The rebels, the loyalists and the battle for survival

<p>Mumbai: Four years after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>-led rebellion split the Shiv Sena and dramatically altered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> political landscape, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> is facing another crucial test. This time, the battle is centred on its nine <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> MPs — the party's most significant political asset after the loss of its name, symbol and a large section of its legislators in 2022.</p>.<p>Amid speculation surrounding the so-called "Operation Tiger", attention has turned to a group of MPs who are believed to be in touch with the Shinde camp. While six MPs are being viewed as potential rebels or fence-sitters, three others are considered firmly loyal to the Thackeray family. Together, they represent a cross-section of the Sena's political geography — from Mumbai and North Maharashtra to Marathwada and Vidarbha.</p>.<p>Here is a closer look at the six MPs at the centre of the political storm and the three leaders who continue to stand firmly with Uddhav Thackeray.</p>.<p><strong>THE SIX REBELS</strong></p><h4>Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East)</h4><p>A two-time MP, Sanjay Dina Patil is known for his strong grassroots connect in Mumbai. Patil (57) was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Bhandup on a Sharad Pawar-led NCP ticket in 2004. In 2009, he entered the Lok Sabha by defeating BJP leader Kirit Somaiya from Mumbai North-East.</p>.<p>Patil joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on October 4, 2019. Following the June-July 2022 split, he remained with the Thackeray camp and retained the Mumbai North-East constituency in 2024 by defeating BJP's Mihir Kotecha.</p>.<p>The son of former MLA and trade union leader Dina Bama Patil and former Mumbai corporator Manorama Patil, he is believed to enjoy cordial personal relations with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.</p>.<p><strong>Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani)</strong></p><p>A two-time MLA and three-time MP, Sanjay Jadhav, popularly known as Bandu Jadhav, is among the seniormost grassroots leaders from Marathwada. He began his political career during the Bal Thackeray era and built a strong organisational base in Parbhani.</p>.<p>He represented Parbhani in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly twice before being elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 on a united Shiv Sena ticket. He retained the seat in 2024 as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate.</p>.TMC re-run in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh split buzz as 6-7 MPs eye Shinde camp: Report .<p>Jadhav has served on several parliamentary committees. His absence from some recent party meetings has fuelled speculation about his political future. Except for 1998, Parbhani has largely remained a Shiv Sena stronghold since 1989.</p>.<p><strong>Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim)</strong></p><p>Veteran politician Sanjay Deshmukh, popularly known as Sanju Bhau, was elected as an Independent MLA from Digras in Yavatmal district in 1999 and 2004.</p>.<p>Associated with the Shiv Sena during the 1990s, he served as the party's Yavatmal district chief before parting ways and contesting independently. Following the Shiv Sena split in 2022, Deshmukh joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in October that year.</p>.<p>The 58-year-old served as Minister of State in the Democratic Front governments headed by Vilasrao Deshmukh and Sushilkumar Shinde. Contesting on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket in 2024, he defeated Shiv Sena's Rajshritai Patil from the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.</p>.<p><strong>Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)</strong></p><p>Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar is a veteran politician from Marathwada. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Hadgaon in Nanded district on a Shiv Sena ticket in 2014 but lost the seat in 2019.</p><p>Contesting on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket from Hingoli in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he defeated Shiv Sena candidate Baburao Kadam. He has also been associated with the Nanded District Central Cooperative Bank.</p>.<p><strong>Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi-SC)</strong></p><p>Bhausaheb Wakchaure represents the reserved Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency and hails from Akole in Ahilyanagar district.</p><p>In 2009, he won the Shirdi seat on a Shiv Sena ticket by defeating Ramdas Athawale, chief of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), who is currently a Union minister. Ahead of the 2014 elections, Wakchaure joined the Congress but lost to Shiv Sena's Sadashiv Lokhande.</p><p>In 2024, contesting on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, he defeated Lokhande, who had by then joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.</p>.<p><strong>Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv)</strong></p><p>At 42, Omprakash Bhupalsinh alias Om Raje Nimbalkar is among the younger faces of Shiv Sena (UBT). He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Osmanabad in 2009.</p>.'Stand-up comedians who cross limits need to be taught lesson': Shiv Sena MLC to bring motion in House.<p>In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Nimbalkar, then with the united Shiv Sena, defeated NCP leader Rana Jagjitsinh Patil. He remained with Uddhav Thackeray after the 2022 split and retained the seat in 2024 by defeating Archana Ranajagjitsinh Patil.</p>.<p>Nimbalkar's political career has been shaped by a long-running family feud. His father, Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar, was shot dead near Kalamboli on June 3, 2006. Former MP Padmasinh Patil, a cousin of Pawanraje, was arrested in the case and is currently out on bail. A Special CBI Court is expected to deliver its verdict later this month. Padmasinh Patil is the stepbrother of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.</p>.<p><strong>THE LOYALISTS</strong></p><h4>Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South)</h4><p>Before entering politics, Arvind Sawant worked as an engineer with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). He won the prestigious Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and 2019 by defeating Milind Deora, who was then with the Congress and is now with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.</p>.<p>In 2024, Sawant retained the seat by defeating Shiv Sena candidate Yamini Jadhav.</p>.<p>In 2019, he was appointed Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in the Narendra Modi government but resigned following the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Before entering the Lok Sabha, Sawant served as a Shiv Sena member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, where he frequently raised issues related to slum redevelopment, housing for mill workers and the promotion of the Marathi language. His fluency in Marathi, Hindi and English, coupled with his proximity to the Thackeray family, helped establish him as one of the party's principal spokespersons.</p>.<p><strong>Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central)</strong></p><p>For decades, Anil Desai has been regarded as one of the Shiv Sena's foremost backroom strategists. A trusted aide of the Thackeray family, he has handled elections, legal matters and organisational affairs for both the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT).</p>.<p>He is credited with several campaign initiatives, including the slogan "UTha Maharashtra" (Wake Up, Maharashtra), and is known for his low-profile but influential style of functioning.</p>.<p>Desai entered the Lok Sabha in 2024 by defeating Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale. Before that, he served two terms in the Rajya Sabha, beginning in 2012 and 2018. Appointed Shiv Sena secretary in 2002, he remains one of the closest advisers to Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.</p>.Rebellion buzz: Shiv Sena (UBT) issues whip, asks MPs to attend meet in Delhi over 'important issues'.<p><strong>Rajabhau Waze (Nashik)</strong></p><p>Rajabhau Waze hails from a prominent political family in Nashik district. His grandfather, Shankar Balaji Waje, served as an MLA from Sinnar between 1965 and 1967. His grandmother, Mathurabai Waje, was among the earliest women civic leaders in the region and actively participated in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, even serving prison terms.</p>.<p>His father, Prakash Waje, also contested the Maharashtra Assembly election from Sinnar in 2009.</p>.<p>A vocal advocate of farmers' issues, Rajabhau Waze has led several agitations over agrarian concerns. He won the Maharashtra Assembly election in 2014 but lost in 2019. Contesting on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket from the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency in 2024, he defeated Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse.</p>