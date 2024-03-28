Shiv Sena’s karmabhoomi Konkan region face many issues

Raigad: The coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra is known for its picturesque beaches, hill forts, sea forts, scenic lush green environs, its unique cuisine and quiet locations - but when it comes to political supremacy, the battle could be fierce.

The geography is unique - on one side is the Arabian Sea and on another the Sahyadri mountain ranges of the Western Ghats.

It was for this strategic reason that legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established his capital at the Raigad Fort - where he was coronated 350 years ago and where he laid the foundation of the “Hindavi-swarajya” or self-rule of the Hindu people.

Excluding the six seats of Mumbai, the Konkan region has six seats - Palghar (ST), Bhiwandi, Thane, Kalyan, Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.