Shivaji-era 'Wagh-nakh' to be on display in Satara from 19 July

Speaking at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, state’s cultural affairs ministry Sudhir Mungantiwar, however, said that nobody has claimed that the 'wagh nakh' being brought to the state from London was actually used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Mungantiwar rejected the claim that the government spent crores of rupees to bring this weapon from Victoria and Albert Museum in London to Maharashtra, and said the travel expenses and signing of the agreement cost Rs 14.08 lakh.

His remarks come days after historian Indrajit Sawant claimed that the ‘wagh-nakh’ used by Shivaji Maharaj to kill Bijapur Sultanate's general Afzal Khan was in Satara itself.

"The wagh nakh will be kept on display at the government museum in Satara in the presence of the descendants of the warrior king on July 19," the Cultural Affairs Minister told the House.

Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, is also the Satara BJP MP.

"Nobody claims that this bagh nakh being brought from London was used by Shivaji Maharaj...We were given photo evidence by Shivaji Maharaj's followers that a box in which the bagh nakh was kept at the London museum mentioned that it was used to kill Afzal Khan. We communicated with the prime ministers of India and the UK as well as the museum authorities. The museum never mentioned that the weapon belonged to Shivaji Maharaj and was used for killing Afzal khan," he said.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (19 February 1630 – 3 April 1680) is one of the most revered figures in India. This year 2023-24 marked the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on 6 June, 1674.