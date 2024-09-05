Shivaji statue collapse: absconding contractor-sculptor arrested

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, "Those who were critical of our government must shut their mouths now. It is true that police took a little long to arrest Jaydeep Apte. We are not taking any credit for arresting, but the police did their job." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushama Andhare, on the other hand, said, "The state government should not try to take any credit for arresting Apte because it is the government's duty. He was not some underworld don....He should have been arrested sooner." Meanwhile, a joint technical committee of five members visited the fort at Malvan during the day and examined the site, said an official.