Shivaji statue maker has links with RSS, alleges Congress leader Nana Patole

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, state Congress chief Patole said, "The artist Jaydeep Apte had no experience of making a statue of such a scale. Apte is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh." Responding to the claim, Mungantiwar, a BJP leader, said, "Someone told me that the artist is close to Rahul Gandhi. Need to verify this information.....There seems to be a new habit of making wild allegations." The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century founder of the Maratha empire collapsed on August 26, nearly nine months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it.