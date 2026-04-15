<p>As police dug deep into the Amravati scandal involving a group of youth who allegedly sexually exploited over 180 girls and made more than 350 photos and videos viral, shocking details have emerged about how the accused and suspects lured girls in tuition and coaching classes. </p><p>A total of 18 videos and 39 photos have been identified so far.</p><p>Organised pornography rackets, blackmail, and possible religious conversion angles are being probed, sources told DH on Wednesday. </p>.Youth arrested in Amravati for sexually assaulting girls, making videos viral.<p>BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Bonde, who exposed the scandal said this is “just the tip of the iceberg” and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state’s Home Minister to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT).</p><p>“The geographical spread is wide…not only limited to Amravati but to other cities as well including Nagpur,” Dr Bonde said. </p><p>“These boys used to spend a lot of money. They come from simple normal backgrounds—how were they getting the money, who was giving it to them? These boys themselves did not go to college but spent huge sums of money and took admission in coaching institutes. They used to come in fancy bikes to impress and lure the girls,” he said adding that the case has wider ramifications. </p><p>“Videos have been uploaded on pornographic sites, there is an issue of blackmail and possible religious conversion,” he said adding that the victims mainly include Hindu girls but there were Muslim girls too. “There are minors involved,” he said. </p><p>One of the accused, Ayan Ahmed Tanveer, who has been arrested and remanded to police custody by a court, was a worker of the AIMIM. </p><p>A case has been registered against him under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS), relevant sections of the (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act). </p><p>The police have seized his mobile phone and recovered several objectionable videos, while forensic teams are working to retrieve additional deleted data. He is suspected of sexually exploiting victims and recording videos without their consent, which were later used for intimidation and blackmail. There are many people involved as in some cases others have recorded intimate videos. </p><p>BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya also spoke to Dr Bonde and Achalpur BJP MLA Pravin Tayade, urging the CM to form an SIT. “The accused gang has exploited and raped dozens of young girls, aged 16 and 17, studying in Class 11 and 12, going to coaching classes, mainly hailing from Paratwada, Achalpur, Amravati and Nagpur. The girls were being blackmailed,” said Dr Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP.</p><p><strong>Minority Commission team to visit Achalpur</strong></p><p>Maharashtra State Minorities Commission Chairperson Pyare Khan said that a team from the commission will visit Achalpur. “The team will speak to people and assess the situation. We don’t want it to become a law and order issue,” he said, adding that the commission has also asked Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand to personally look into the issue and conduct a thorough probe. </p><p><strong>CM personally monitoring the case </strong></p><p>Fadnavis is personally monitoring the investigations and no stone will be left unturned to expose the racket. State Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, who is the guardian minister of Amravati, said: “I also spoke with the Director General of Police (Sadanand Date) about this issue, as the investigation details include many sensitive matters that cannot be made public at this time... The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the investigations." </p><p><strong>Bulldozer action!</strong></p><p>The family of the accused faced 'bulldozer action' as the civic body demolished illegal portions of his family's house in Paratwada. "Notice was served, however, the illegal constcition was not removed. Hence, the illegal portion is being demolished," said Tayade, who was personally present at the site along with a posse of demolition squad and police. </p><p><strong>Eight videos identified: SP</strong></p><p>Anand said that during interrogation, the primary accused provided information leading to the identification and custody of a second accused, whose interrogation is also underway. "So far, 8 victims have been identified, and efforts are underway to confidentially contact their families confidentially. The main accused was produced in court, and remand was granted until April 21. A total of 18 videos and 39 photos have been identified so far,” he said.</p>