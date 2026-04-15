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Shocking details emerged from Amravati sexual assault incident, possible religious conversion probed

CM Fadnavis is personally monitoring the investigations.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeDevendra Fadnavissexual assaultamravati

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