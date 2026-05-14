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Shops, hotels in Mumbai must install Marathi signboards or face 'Sena-style' action: Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi

Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi has asked shops and other establishments, including five-star hotels and celebrity-owned outlets to display the signboards within a month.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:55 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

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