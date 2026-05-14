<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi has asked shops and hotels to install Marathi signboards or else hey will face "Sena-style" action. </p><p>He has asked shops and other establishments, including five-star hotels and celebrity-owned outlets to display the signboards within a month. </p><p>Ghadi insisted Marathi signboards in Devanagari script were mandatory as per Supreme Court directives.</p><p>He added if the establishments fail to install Marathi signboards within a month, workers of his outfit would respond "in Shiv Sena-style" as per directions of party president Minister Eknath Shinde, who is Maharashtra's deputy chief minister.</p>.'Strict action against those refusing to learn Marathi': Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik .<p>He said that 5,020 shops and establishments have still not compiled with he rule mandating display of Marathi signboards. </p><p>The civic body has so far taken penal action against 3,114 establishments and recovered fines amounting to Rs 1.91 crore, he said.</p><p>"Whether it is a five-star hotel or any other establishment, Marathi signboards are compulsory," Ghadi said, adding inspections must be carried out to check compliance.</p><p>He warned that officials ignoring enforcement action would also face action.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>