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Shorter menus, pricier items: Mumbai eateries face the heat amid LPG shortage

Street side eateries too are facing difficulties due to LPG shortage.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraLPG

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