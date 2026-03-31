<p>Mumbai: The war-driven crisis in West Asia is echoing on ground in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which is home to over 2.5 crore people, plus a big floating population because of its status as the financial powerhouse of India. </p><p>The MMR comprises of Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad - with the suburbs being home to majority of the working class. </p><p>“Only veg-thali and non-veg thali is available,” was the reply from Sangeeti Hotel in Vasai suburbs when a resident Siddhi Dhamne wanted to order chicken-manchurian. One of the busiest hotels, it boasts of a 100 plus items in the menu which include Maharashtrian, Punjabi and Chinese dishes. “Gas nahi hai, karigar bhi nahi hai (there is no gas and no workers),” the restaurant counter person said.</p><p>Since the examinations in schools are over, migrant workers are leaving for their villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.</p>.Maharashtra depts ignored over 10,000 audit queries, says CAG; flags Rs 891 cr possible lapses.<p>“We are not getting commercial cylinders,” said Suresh, who’s sits at the counter of a popular snacks and sweets shop in Kalyan. “Many shop owners who were using commercial LPG cylinders are affected badly. We have been using diesel bhattis so we are not much affected. But to get supplies extra efforts are needed now because of long queues,” he said, adding that because of this the prices of vada-pav and samosa-pav, the two most popular items for the working class, had to be increased by three to four rupees. </p><p>Street side eateries too are facing difficulties. “We used the mini LPG cylinders. These are in high demand now. Besides, kerosene is available only in ration shops,” said Pritesh, who sells pani-puri, ragda-pattice and sev-puri. </p><p>For small-time street-stall owners, it is difficult time. “I am selling idlis and medu-vadas only during the weekends now,” said Ramaiah Anna, who travels in his cycle to the gates of housing complexes. </p><p>The power loom and warehousing town of Bhiwandi in Thane district, there is sharp shortage of 5-kg LPG cylinders, which is the a sort of must for the workforce. In fact, the workers have to queue up around midnight for delivery on a first come-first serve basis.</p>