#WATCH | 'Shri Ram' slogan was found written on the wall of a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed on 25th March



SDPO Dheeraj Kumar yesterday said, "A notorious man wrote 'Shri Ram' on the wall of Markaz masjid. FIR was lodged in the incident. The accused will be arrested soon." pic.twitter.com/3y2NHtNWo2