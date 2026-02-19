<p>Mumbai: With the Viksit Bharat 2047 in focus, the silver jubilee edition of the Global Conference of Actuaries (GCA), one of the most influential platform for risk, insurance and financial sustainability conversations, will be held in India’s financial capital of Mumbai. </p><p>The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) will host the 25th GCA between 22–24 February 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai.</p><p>"To achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it is imperative to manage financial, demographic, climate and systemic risk in a holistic manner. The 25th edition of GCA is an opportunity to place actuarial thinking at the centre of conversations around inclusive growth and long-term resilience,” said Preeti Chandrashekhar, President, IAI.</p><p>This year’s theme “Actuarial Pathways to Viksit Bharat: Managing Risks for Inclusive Social and Economic Growth”, positions actuaries at the heart of the country’s long-term and sustainable growth story.</p>.Global CXO Accelerator Summit 2026 on February 21-22.<p>From expanding insurance and pension coverage to managing climate-linked risks and strengthening financial resilience, the conference will focus on how data-driven risk thinking can support India’s next phase of development.</p><p>The Silver Jubilee edition of GCA is expected to attract strong participation from India and overseas, reflecting the growing global interest in India’s insurance and risk management landscape. The conference will also facilitate direct interactions between global experts and Indian practitioners, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration.</p><p>Some of the key people addressing the conference over three days will include Bozenna Hinton, Immediate Past President, International Actuarial Association (IAA), Canada, K. Rajaraman, Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), India, Amit Kumar Dubey, Author & National Security Expert, India, Charanjot Singh Nanda, Immediate Past President, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), India, Pawan G Chandak, President, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), India, Paul Sweeting, President, Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), UK, Dave Dillon, President, Society of Actuaries (SOA), US, Nalen Naidoo, President, Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA), South Africa, Dr. Frank Chang, Past President, The Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS), US.</p>