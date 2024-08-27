Since being opened for traffic on Jan 13, over 50 lakh vehicles have used Atal Setu: MMRDA

MMRDA said 50,04,350 vehicles, including BEST, NMMT and MSRTC's Shivneri buses, have travelled between January 13 and August 26 on the sea bridge linking Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai.