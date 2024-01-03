Since NCP remained at helm for long time, ideals were ignored as focus was on power: Jayant Patil

Addressing party workers on the first day of the NCP's two-day conclave at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, Patil said the party is firmly grounded on the ideals of social reformers Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar.