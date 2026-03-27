<p>Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducting a probe against rape accused and self-styled godman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-palghar-godman-booked-for-rape-complainant-mustered-courage-after-kharat-case-3946233https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/influential-astrologer-ashok-kharat-arrested-with-objectionable-videos-3936720">Ashok Kharat </a>has received more than 50 calls in the last five days providing information or reporting crimes allegedly committed by him, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>government-appointed SIT earlier published two mobile phone numbers for citizens to share information regarding Kharat or report any offence committed by him, they said.</p>.<p>The police have so far registered eight FIRs against Nashik-based Kharat after receiving multiple complaints involving allegations of sexual assault, extortion, and circulation of objectionable material.</p>.<p>Kharat, who heads a temple trust at Sinnar in Nashik district and had several political leaders visit him over the years, was arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman accused him of repeated rape over a period of three years. Following his arrest, multiple rape complaints were filed against him.</p>.Maharashtra: Palghar ‘godman’ booked for rape; complainant mustered courage after Kharat case.<p>A senior official said that since the launch of the two dedicated mobile numbers, the probe team received an average of 15 to 20 phone calls daily.</p>.<p>Of the calls received in the last five days, more than 50 were about complaints against Kharat, he said, adding that the team is verifying the complaints.</p>.<p>The SIT has assured that to keep the identities of those providing information or reporting a crime strictly confidential, he said.</p>.<p>The SIT visited Kharat's office in Nashik on Friday, accompanied by the forensic science team.</p>.Self-styled 'godman' Ashok Kharat has been living life king size.<p>A team of police officials recovered several documents and files, a diary and papers from the office, the official said.</p>.<p>The Nashik district administration has, meanwhile, suspended the former Merchant Navy officer's arms licence, citing that with multiple cases against him, he might use weapons to threaten and intimidate victims.</p>.<p>Nashik collector Ayush Prasad on Tuesday issued an order suspending Kharat's arms licence, another official said.</p>.<p>Kharat, a resident of Mirgaon in Sinnar, obtained a revolver licence on October 15, 2012, renewed it on January 1, 2024, with validity till December 2028, he said.</p>.<p>After a case was registered against Kharat at the Sarkarwada police station, the police recovered a weapon and bullets from him.</p>.<p>The licence was suspended under section 17(3) of the Arms Act. Moral turpitude is a valid ground for suspension of the licence, the order stated.</p>