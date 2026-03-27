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SIT flooded with over 50 phone calls on Nashik 'godman' held for rape; complaints being verified

Kharat, who heads a temple trust at Sinnar in Nashik district and had several political leaders visit him over the years, was arrested on March 18
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimerapeNashikgodman

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