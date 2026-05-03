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SIT formed in Pune rape-murder case as CM Fadnavis assures capital punishment for accused

The CM assured that the government will push for a death penalty for the accused and the trial will be fast-tracked to ensure justice in "record time".
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePuneDevendra Fadnavis

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