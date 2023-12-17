SIT to probe incident of bureaucrat's son trying to mow down woman with car in Thane

The SIT was formed by Thane Police chief Jai Jeet Singh and will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Amar Jadhav.

No arrests has been made so far. Investigators are recording statements of witnesses.

The incident took place around 4:30 am on December 11 near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the victim had gone to meet Ashwajit Gaikwad. During the meeting, an argument broke out between the two.

Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell and suffered serious injuries including fracture.

The victim later posted on social media about the incident naming Ashwajit Gaikwad, his friend, and his driver.

“When I came to know that he was married… he told me that they (his wife and him) were not together anymore, they had separated. He said that he wanted to marry me. I was staying with him for a long time. When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, he got aggressive,” she said and claimed that she was beaten up.