Sit home and write essays: Fadnavis' advice to Uddhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, without taking his name, by stating that a man who did not come out of his house during his tenure as chief minister was now talking about what he has done and what he would have done had he remained on the post.

The former chief minister should sit home and write essays, Fadnavis said.

"Sometimes we have to write essays on what if I was a bird, what if I was a cricketer etc. There is a person in this state who says I have done this, I would have done this if I was chief minister. He did not come out of his house when he was CM for two-and-half-years," Fadnavis said in a swipe at Thackeray.

"He should just sit home and write essays. We will serve the people," said Fadnavis, who was here for the ground breaking ceremony of Gangapur lift irrigation project in Arapur here.