Situation 'serious' in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi should stay back: Sanjay Raut ahead of CM's rally in Maharashtra

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Raut said, "Yogi Adityanath should stay back in UP as the situation is serious there. In UP, the situation is more serious than it looks. I am well aware of it. The party (BJP) has to seek votes in the country even after being in power for 10 years."

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting later in the day in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, which is in the Vidarbha region.