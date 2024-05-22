Home
Six drown after boat capsizes in dam backwaters in Pune

Efforts are under way for the search and rescue operations.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 02:59 IST
Six people drowned after a boat capsized in the dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

Efforts are under way for the search and rescue operations.

More to follow...

Published 22 May 2024, 02:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneDrowningboat capsized

