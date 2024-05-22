Six drown after boat capsizes in dam backwaters in Pune

<p>Six people drowned after a boat capsized in the dam backwaters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported on Wednesday.</p><p>Efforts are under way for the search and rescue operations.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>.<div><p><strong>Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels </strong>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/deccan-herald-is-now-on-whatsapp-heres-how-you-can-join-2698271">Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks</a></p></div>