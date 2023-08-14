Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Six including three children stung by jellyfish at Juhu beach in Mumbai

Three children in the age group of four to six years and two women and a man in their early 20s were injured, officials said.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 10:38 IST

Follow Us

Six people, among them three children, received injuries after being stung by jellyfish at Juhu beach in Mumbai on Monday, a civic official said.

The people were stung while walking close to the water on the beach shortly after midnight at around 12.20 am, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Three children in the age group of four to six years and two women and a man in their early 20s were injured, he said.

They were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital and discharged after treatment, the official said.

In 2018, several people were stung by jellyfish at Girgaon Chowpatty when they entered the sea for the immersion of idols during Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 10:38 IST)
India NewsMumbaiIndiaMaharashtraTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT