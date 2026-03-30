<p>Mumbai: At least six persons were killed while five others were injured following a collision between an SUV and a bus along the Gadchiroli-Chamorshi Road, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, on Sunday night. </p><p>The people were returning from a wedding party when their Scorpio was hit by a passenger bus. </p>.Three IIT-Bombay students killed in accident .<p>All passengers who sustained serious injuries in the accident were immediately rushed to the District General Hospital in Gadchiroli. </p><p>More details are awaited.</p>