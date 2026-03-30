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Six killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

The people were returning from a wedding party when their Scorpio was hit by a passenger bus.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:12 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 04:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraGadchiroli

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