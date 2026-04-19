<p>Mumbai: In Baramati, elections are rarely just elections — they are a referendum on the Pawars. From Sharad Pawar to Ajit Pawar, the family has defined the constituency’s identity for decades in the national political landscape. </p><p>In this by-election, the central question remains: can anyone truly challenge the Pawar stronghold, or is Baramati destined to remain their undisputed turf?</p><p>Nestled in the Deccan Plateau, the bustling town of Baramati in Pune district was once drought-prone. Today, however, it is known for its agriculture, horticulture, cooperatives, dairies, industries, education, and overall development — and, of course, the Pawar family.</p><p>Baramati is located around 100 km from Pune and about 250 km from Mumbai.</p><p>The by-election was necessitated by the untimely demise of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra’s </a>then Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> (66), popularly known as Ajit Dada. He died on January 28 after a Learjet business jet he was travelling in crashed while landing at the Baramati airfield.</p>.'Mark of respect': Congress withdraws from Baramati bypoll, clears path for Sunetra Pawar.<p>Three days later, Sunetra Pawar (62), then a Rajya Sabha member, was elected leader of the NCP legislature party and sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.</p><p>A total of 23 candidates are in the fray for the April 23 by-poll, including Sunetra Pawar. The contest saw a late withdrawal by Congress candidate Akash More — a lawyer-politician and son of former MLC Vijayrao More. Among the independents are Karuna Munde, estranged first wife of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, and Abhijeet Bichukale, a controversial figure from Satara district.</p><p>Sunetra Pawar enjoys support across political lines. The ruling Maha Yuti alliance — comprising the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena — is backing her candidature. From the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has also extended support, citing long-standing ties between the families.</p><p>The NCP (SP), meanwhile, has maintained from the outset that it will not field a candidate in the by-election.</p><p>The campaign has also highlighted visible family unity. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and party leader Yugendra Pawar — who had contested against Ajit Pawar in the 2024 election — are now campaigning for Sunetra Pawar. </p><p>Her sons, Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, are also actively canvassing from village to village.</p><p>Clarifying his stand, Rohit Pawar said, “We, as members of the Pawar family, are campaigning for Sunetra Kaki in Baramati — not as representatives of the BJP-led Maha Yuti.”</p><p>Raigad MP and Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare expressed confidence, stating the election would see a record turnout and a record victory margin.</p><p>His daughter, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, went a step further, backing Sunetra Pawar as a potential chief ministerial candidate. “If that happens, she would become Maharashtra’s first woman Chief Minister,” she said.</p><p>During the campaign, emotional connect remains a key factor, with residents frequently recalling Ajit Pawar.</p><p>“It has been two months since Ajit Dada left us, but I feel he is still with us. I will strive to carry forward his legacy through hard work. Every breath of Ajit Dada was for Baramati, and he took his last breath here,” Sunetra Pawar said after filing her nomination on April 6.</p>.<p><strong>The Pawar family's dominance in Baramati</strong></p><p>The Baramati Assembly seat has been held by the Pawar family since 1967.</p><p>Sharad Pawar won the seat six times: 1967, 1972, 1978, 1980, 1985 and 1990.</p><p>Ajit Pawar won the seat eight times: 1991 (by-election), 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.</p>