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Smooth sailing ahead for Sunetra Pawar?

In this by-election, the central question remains: can anyone truly challenge the Pawar stronghold, or is Baramati destined to remain their undisputed turf?
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 07:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtrasunetra pawar

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