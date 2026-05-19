Snake found at Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments complex triggers panic, rescued safely

<p>Mumbai: A snake sighting inside the high-profile Galaxy Apartments complex in Bandra — residence of Hindi film industry superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/topi-khud-pehno-kisi-ko-pehnao-nahi-salman-khans-candid-life-lesson-goes-viral-3989369">Salman Khan </a>and his family — triggered panic among residents, visitors and security personnel before the reptile was safely rescued by a snake catcher.</p><p>The snake was a Indian rat snake, locally known as Dhaman.</p><p>The snake was found in the parking area of the high-security apartment complex. </p>.Man held for keeping snake in toilet of Vande Bharat in Maharashtra.<p>Police constable Manoj Katte, stationed at the apartment complex, informed local snake rescuer Vicky Dubey after sighting the reptile.</p><p>The snake was rescued without much difficulty. </p><p>Rat snakes — found in urban and semi-urban areas - are known for feeding on rodents and are often mistaken for venomous snakes due to their size and quick movements.</p>