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Snake found at Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments complex triggers panic, rescued safely

The snake was found in the parking area of the high-security apartment complex.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 11:59 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 11:59 IST
Salman KhanMumbaiIndiaMaharashtra

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