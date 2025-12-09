Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Socialist leader Baba Adhav passed away at 95

Dr Adhav was suffering from cancer and old age issues and due to sudden deterioration in his health, he was admitted to a private hospital around a fortnight ago.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 01:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 01:39 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us