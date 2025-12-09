<p>Veteran socialist leader Babasaheb Pandurang Adhav, popularly known as Baba Adhav - who has led several protests, marches and movements — passed away in Pune on Monday evening.</p><p>Dr Adhav was one among those who lent his voice for the unorganised sector. </p>.Maharashtra politicians make beeline to meet nonagenarian social activist Baba Adhav .<p>He was 95. </p><p>He is survived by his wife Shilatai, who is an activist and trained nurse, sons Aseem and Amber, and grandchildren.</p><p>The Pune-based Dr Adhav had taken part in the Goa Freedom Struggle (1940–1961), Samyukta Maharashtra Movement (1956 to 1960) besides protesting against the Emergency (1975-77).</p><p>After the 2024 Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Dr Adhav had undertaken a three-day protest at Phule Wada in Pune against the alleged misuse of EVMs and demanded electoral reforms. </p><p>Baba Adhav worked for the establishment of Hamal Panchayat, a trade union of headloaders.<br>Through the organisation, Adhav organised porters of Pune and other parts of Maharashtra, and it was considered an important milestone in his social work that spanned decades.<br>Dr Adhav was suffering from cancer and old age issues and due to sudden deterioration in his health, he was admitted to a private hospital around a fortnight ago. </p><p>Deeply influenced by the principles of humanism and the teachings of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Adhav’s activism has always emphasised equality, fraternity, and collective responsibility. He rejected political posturing and instead focused on building people’s movements rooted in democratic dialogue. Despite advancing age, his lifestyle remains austere—travelling lightly, engaging with workers directly, and maintaining open, transparent communication.</p><p>Adhav’s contributions have received national recognition, including the Padma Shri, but he has consistently downplayed awards, insisting that the true measure of his work lies in improving the everyday lives of labourers. For generations of social workers, trade unionists, and young activists, he remains a moral compass—someone who demonstrates that change is possible through persistence, empathy, and unwavering integrity.</p><p>His 'Ek Gaav, Ek Panvatha' (one village, one pond) initiative was a landmark movement against social discrimination. </p>