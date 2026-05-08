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Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case: Bombay High Court rejects plea challenging Amit Shah's discharge

In the 2005-06 twin encounter cases, Shah, then Gujarat Minister of State for Home, was arrested by the CBI in July 2010 and granted bail in October that year.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 13:42 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 13:42 IST
India NewsAmit ShahMaharashtraBombay High Court

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