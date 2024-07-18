Some BJP MLAs are keen on joining Sharad Pawar-led NCP: Anil Deshmukh

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday claimed that some BJP MLAs are keen on joining the NCP (SP).

He said the "switch" to the Sharad Pawar-led outfit has started in the form of ex-corporators, referring to the resignation of Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Ajit Gavhane and two former corporators.

Gavhane had said on Wednesday that they would seek the blessing of Sharad Pawar.