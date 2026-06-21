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Homeindiamaharashtra

Some dissident MPs scared of public anger, in touch with Shiv Sena (UBT): Sanjay Raut

Raut stated that the six MPs have not said they have quit the Shiv Sena (UBT), though they did not attend the party meeting, thereby violating the whip.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay Raut

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