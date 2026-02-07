<p>In a statement which signifies self-reliance and assumes importance in the wake of the complex tariff issue and emerging global scenario, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> focussed on the mantra of what Indians should do in their homes and said that international trade must be in our own terms and conditions. </p><p>“…apne ghar ke char-diwari ke andar bhasha (language), bhusha (dress and get up)m, bhajan (worship and faith), bhavan (house), bhojan (food habits) aur bhraman (travel) should be ours…," Bhagwat said.</p>.Salman Khan all ears as Mohan Bhagwat addresses RSS centenary event in Mumbai.<p>On Swadeshi, he said that one must focus on what is indigenous and what is Indian. “We should purchase our own products,” he said. “What we can do is to purchase what is available here…some Indian products are better than foreign products. Whatever we purchase should be ours except for things that are not available,” he said.</p><p>“At policy level, in international trade we cant be isolated…but the trade should be in our terms and conditions not looking at the tariff,” he added. </p>