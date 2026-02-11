<p>Mumbai: Indian space heroes Wing Commander <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rakesh-sharma">Rakesh Sharma</a> (Retd) and Group Captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubhanshu-shukla">Shubhanshu Shukla</a>, both Ashoka Chakra awardees, interact with school students as well as global leaders which would link space exploration, science and climate responsibility during a discussion at the upcoming Mumbai Climate Week.</p><p>From 17 to 19 February 2026, the financial capital of India, will host the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) which will feature over 100 institutions and 400 speakers.</p><p>“Mumbai Climate Week showcases India’s resolve to lead with action on climate, from the city level to the global stage. As Mumbai hosts leaders from across India and the world, including governments, businesses, financiers, experts and young people, we are sending a clear message that Maharashtra is ready to work with all partners to build cleaner, safer and more resilient futures for our citizens and for the Global South,” Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> said. </p>.Maharashtra to host Mumbai Climate Week in February 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>“Mumbai has always been a city of grit and imagination, and Mumbai Climate Week is where that spirit meets the climate crisis at scale. This is India’s first citizen-led climate movement at this level, where ministers, businesses and experts share the same space as students, frontline workers and neighbourhood volunteers, and where Mumbai can signal what climate leadership from the Global South really looks like," said Shishir Joshi, CEO & Founder, Project Mumbai and MCW.</p><p>The MCW will feature an eminent line-up of global and Indian leaders shaping climate action across policy, finance, business and civil society. Confirmed international speakers include Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Rajiv Shah, representing The Rockefeller Foundation; Imad Fakhoury, Regional Director, South Asia, International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank Group; Amanda Leland, Executive Director, Environmental Defense Fund; and Clarisa De Franco, Senior Advisor, Allied Climate Partners.</p><p>The speakers include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.</p>