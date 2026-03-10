<p>Mumbai: Dr Pramod Kale, one of India’s most respected space scientists, visionary leaders, mentors, and institution-builders, whose distinguished career has significantly contributed to the advancement of India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/space-technology">space</a> programme and its societal applications, will be felicitated this week.</p><p>Dr Kale is a recipient of the coveted Padma Shri and the Aryabhata Award of the Astronautical Society of India (ASI).</p><p>Dr Kale turned 85 on 4 March.</p><p>The National Centre for Science Communicators, in association with Savitribai Phule Pune University-Pune’s Department of Physical Sciences & ISRO Space Technology Cell and Nehru Science Centre-Mumbai will felicitate Dr Kale on 14 March coinciding with a day-long seminar on ‘Space Science, Applications & National Development’.</p><p>“This conference commemorates the life and legacy of Dr Pramod Kale, whose significant contributions to space science, applications, institution-building, and science communication have had a lasting impact on the nation. </p>.Chandrayaan, space programmes India's modern expressions of ancient scientific heritage: Rajnath Singh.<p>The event will bring together distinguished scientists, academicians, policymakers, students, and science communicators to reflect on the evolution of India’s space programme and discuss the future direction of the sector,” said Suhas Naik-Satam, Chief Executive, NCSC.</p><p>Through his long association with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-space-research-organisation">Indian Space Research Organisation</a>, and particularly during his tenure as former Director of the Space Applications Centre, Dr Kale played a pivotal role in strengthening the application of space science for national development.</p><p>His work has significantly advanced satellite-based communication, remote sensing, and the integration of space technology into governance, communication systems, and resource management initiatives across the country.</p><p>Beyond his scientific accomplishments, Dr Kale is widely respected for his leadership, commitment to institution-building, and mentorship of young scientists and engineers. His emphasis on scientific integrity, collaborative research, and public engagement has fostered a strong ethical and professional culture within the scientific institutions he has served.</p>.Who was the astronaut NASA evacuated from International Space Station? .<p>The line of speakers include Dr Tirtha Pratim Das, Director, Space Science Programme, ISRO Headquarters, Dr Siddhivinayak Barve, Chairman, NCSC, Dr Chandrasekhar Marathe, Secretary, NCSC, Prof Suresh Gosavi Vice-Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Director, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, Dr Nilesh Desai Director, Space Applications Centre, (SAC/ISRO), Ahmedabad, Dr Ayantika Dey Choudhury Senior Scientist, IITM, Pune, Dr A. D. Shaligram, Convenor, ISRO Space Technology Cell, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, Dr S. D. Sartale Head, Department of Physics, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, Anant P Deshpande, Dr Chetan Chitnis and Rupali Steinmeyer. </p>