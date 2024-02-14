Special session of Maharashtra legislature on Feb 20 to discuss Maratha reservation

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government has decided to call a special session of the Maharashtra legislature on 20 February to discussion various issues vis-a-vis the Maratha reservation issue,

The decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Shinde.

Earlier, Shinde held meetings with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to discuss the issue.