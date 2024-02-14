JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Special session of Maharashtra legislature on Feb 20 to discuss Maratha reservation

Last Updated 14 February 2024, 17:21 IST

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government has decided to call a special session of the Maharashtra legislature on 20 February to discussion various issues vis-a-vis the Maratha reservation issue,

The decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Shinde.

Earlier, Shinde held meetings with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to discuss the issue.

Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil had been demanding a special session to discuss the issue.

Jarange-Patil is currently undertaking a hunger-strike since 10 February.

During the Nagpur winter session of the legislature, Shinde has assured that a special session would be convened to discuss the Maratha reservation.

(Published 14 February 2024, 17:21 IST)
India NewsReservationMarathaMaharashtra legislatureManoj Jarange

