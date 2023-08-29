Special tours for big Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, Pune

In a unique initiative, the Maharashtra government’s Directorate of Tourism would conduct guided tours of popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai and the state’s cultural capital of Pune.
The programme is being facilitated by the Mumbai-headquartered Tourism Guide Association (Maharashtra).
This year Ganeshotsav will be held from 19-28 September.
“Its a unique programme and offers a bouquet of history, culture, food, religious and spiritual journey,” said Farhan Shaikh, President, Tourism Guide Association-Maharashtra.
A total of 12 mandals - six each in Mumbai and Pune.
In Mumbai, the mandals that would be covered are Fort Cha Icchapurti, Keshavji Naik Chawl, Chinchpokli Chintamani, Lalbaug Cha Raja, Ganesh Gulli and GSB Wadala.
In Pune, the mandals that would be covered are Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Tulsi Baug, Guruji Talim, Dagdusheth Halwai and Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati.
“There would be two batches each per day with 20 persons max per trip and economically priced at Rs 300 for Indian tourists and 700 for foreign tourists,” said Shaikh, adding that each group would be taken in an AC bus with special access to pandals accompanied by a tour guide.
The organisers have also tied up with BookMyShow online platform.
Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak (July 23, 1856 - 1 August, 1920), regarded as 'Father of Indian Unrest' was one of the pillars of the freedom movement - also lead the public Ganeshotsav celebrations in Maharashtra - which started in Mumbai and Pune in 1893.