Specially-abled girl raped in moving taxi in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a specially-abled minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in a moving taxi in the financial capital of Mumbai few days ago.
The accused - a taxi driver and a lodge owner - have been booked under sections of rape and kidnapping under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
The incident took place on Monday.
The taxi driver Prakash Pandey (28), who had parked his taxi near the Malabar Hill, saw the victim alone and convinced her to sit in the vehicle.
Thereafter, he drove to Dadar, and called his friend Salman Shaikh (26), who runs a lodge - and the latter too sat in the car.
While the driver drove the taxi till Malwani, Shaikh allegedly raped the victim in the backseat. They then dropped the victim in Malwani.
In the meanwhile, the parents of the girl lodged a missing complaint with the Malabar Hill police station.
Police swung into action and found the girl and also tracked down the two accused persons based on footage captured in CCTVs in public places.