Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Specially-abled girl raped in moving taxi in Mumbai

The accused - a taxi driver and a lodge owner - have been booked under sections of rape and kidnapping under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 08:01 IST

Follow Us

In a shocking incident, a specially-abled minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in a moving taxi in the financial capital of Mumbai few days ago.

The accused - a taxi driver and a lodge owner - have been booked under sections of rape and kidnapping under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). 

The incident took place on Monday. 

The taxi driver Prakash Pandey (28), who had parked his taxi near the Malabar Hill, saw the victim alone and convinced her to sit in the vehicle. 

Thereafter, he drove to Dadar, and called his friend Salman Shaikh (26), who runs a lodge - and the latter too sat in the car. 

While the driver drove the taxi till Malwani, Shaikh allegedly raped the victim in the backseat. They then dropped the victim in Malwani.

In the meanwhile, the parents of the girl lodged a missing complaint with the Malabar Hill police station.

Police swung into action and found the girl and also tracked down the two accused persons based on footage captured in CCTVs in public places. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 08:01 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimerapecrime against children

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT