<p>Mumbai: Even as Raymond Group Chairman and adventure sports enthusiast Gautam Singhania is back in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>amid mounting criticism following a speedboat accident in the Maldives, the family members of Hari Singh and Commander Mahesh Ramachandran (retd) — the two who have been missing since the accident — are camping in the island nation.</p><p>On March 20, a Cigarette racing boat carrying seven people — five Indian men and two foreign women — a British and a Russian — overturned near Felidhoo island in Vaavu atoll, about two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo.</p><p>Subsequently, Singhania (60) was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after being flown to India’s financial capital from the Maldives. </p><p>The two missing men — Singh (59) and Cdr Ramachandran (60) — both associated with Singhania and the family-owned company, are legends in their own rights.</p>.Gautam Singhania recovering, supporting ongoing search operations: Spokesperson.<p>Singh, known as 'Gypsy King', is one of the most decorated rally drivers in the country. A five-time Indian National Rally Champion and the first Indian to win the Asia Zone Rally Championship, Singh was a mentor at JK Tyre Motorsport. </p><p>Cdr Ramachandran is an Arjuna Award-winning sailor, former naval aviator, medallist in Asian Games and World Military Games, and a legendary figure in Indian sailing. He served as the captain (skipper) of Singhania’s yacht TT Ashena. </p><p>According to reports from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maldives">Maldives</a>, a total of seven people were on board; five survived while Singh and Cdr Ramachandran are missing. </p><p>The Maldives National Defence Force's Male Area Command, Coast Guard Second Squadron and Air Corps are looking for the two missing people.</p>