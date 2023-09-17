Sri Lanka's National Defence College team visits Mumbai

A 21-member delegation from National Defence College (NDC), Sri Lanka, visited Mumbai over the weekend to get an overview of the operational capability and responsibilities of Western Naval Command (WNC), the sword arm of the Indian Navy.

The delegation was led by Brig Willera Arachchige Sagara Ranjan Wijedasa, Senior Directing Staff, NDC, Sri Lanka.

The delegation interacted with Rear Admiral Kunal Rajkumar, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), WNC at Mumbai.

"The delegation was given an overview of the operational capability and responsibilities of Western Naval Command and recent strides in maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said on Sunday.