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'Stand-up comedians who cross limits need to be taught lesson': Shiva Sena MLC to bring motion in House

'A lesson should be taught to such stand-up comedians. They are crossing all limits and making fun of anyone'
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraShiv Sena

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