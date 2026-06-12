Standup comedy row: KEM Hospital takes action against medical student for inappropriate comments

<p>Mumbai: As standup comedian and content creator Pranit More’s show snowballed into a major issue involving ethics and morality, the Seth Gordhandas Sundardas Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> has initiated action against MBBS student Sejal Pawar over her remarks on made cadavers. </p><p>An FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Cyber under sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian More, Himanshu Jangra and Pawar.</p><p>While Pawar’s comments on male cadavers went viral, Jangra's claim that that he enjoyed intimacy with a girl after spending Rs. 370 on biryani attracted backlash. </p>.Rs 370 biryani remark: Maharashtra police register case against comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and others .<p>In a video statement, Pawar apologised for her comments. </p><p>The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) strongly condemned the insensitive, irresponsible, and deeply disrespectful portrayal of cadavers and body donors. </p><p>“We strongly condemn the insensitive remarks made during the Pranit More show. Providing a platform for such content is not merely an error in judgment—it is an irresponsible endorsement of unethical behavior. We demand an immediate public apology and a commitment to maintaining higher standards in digital media and public discourse. We stand for the dignity of our patients, our Silent Teachers, and the values that define the medical profession,” the AIMSA said. </p><p>In Mumbai, Pawar faced a major backlash and an inquiry has been launched. </p><p>“Such remarks are completely unacceptable and intolerable," said Dr Harish Pathak, Dean of KEM Hospital and Seth GS Medical College. The student's parents have been summoned. </p>