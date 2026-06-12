Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Standup comedy row: KEM Hospital takes action against medical student for inappropriate comments

The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) strongly condemned the insensitive, irresponsible, and deeply disrespectful portrayal of cadavers and body donors.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraDoctorStandup Comedymedical students

Follow us on :

Follow Us