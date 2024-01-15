Startup challenge to be hosted during Mumbai Festival 2024

Mumbai: In a ground-breaking move, Mumbai will witness a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship by introducing the StartUp Mumbai Challenge during the Mumbai Festival 2024.

In collaboration with Turbostart and the United Nations India, this initiative aims to position Mumbai as a global hub for innovative and sustainable development.

The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment and India’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Mumbai Festival is slated to be held between 20-28 January, 2024.

The StartUp Mumbai Challenge named ‘Forever Planet’ signifies a forward-looking commitment to nurturing early-stage startups, specifically focusing on sectors like sustainability, entertainment, media, sports, and lifestyle enhancement.