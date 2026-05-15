<p>A woman from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>claimed that a staff member of a restaurant got access to her phone number through QR menu, and sent her late night texts. </p><p>Rishika Dutta took to her Instagram account and shared how her personal information was misused without her knowledge. </p><p>She wrote in the caption: "Got a late-night text from a number I didn’t recognise- turns out visiting a certain spot on FC Road came with more than just a good time. Your data shouldn’t follow you home. Stay aware!!"</p>.'Aap akeli rehti hai?': Rapido captain sends WhatsApp messages to Ghaziabad woman after ride; company responds.<p>Dutta had visited a restaurant on F C Road in Pune on April 28. Like many other restaurants, this mentioned restaurant had the QR code system to check the menu and place order for the food. </p><p>She said she placed the order through the QR system and did not notice anything unusual during her visit. </p><p>However, later that night she received text messages form an unknown number, asking her personal questions. </p><p>Dutta attached the screenshots of the messages in the video posted on Instagram.</p>.'Sent obscene videos, made vulgar comments': Mumbai man arrested for stalking, sexually harassing female colleague.<p>The person texting her asked if she had visited the restaurant that day. When she asked him on how he got to know, he texted, "I am the employee of Social."</p><p>He then proceeded to tell her that he was texting her "just as a friend", and asked about her age. </p><p>The video has garnered over 26k likes and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Using customer details for personal messaging is completely wrong.. Faced this myself too," a user commented. </p><p>Another user wrote, "Ordering by a QR code is so irritating and now this."</p><p>"Why are they still using the QR code? It was done in Covid times. Every time I order, I still have the same fear. Why can't we have some check," commented a third.</p>