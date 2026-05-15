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'Stay aware': Pune woman claims restaurant staff got her number through QR menu, sent late night text

Dutta had visited a restaurant on F C Road in Pune on April 28. Like many other restaurants, this mentioned restaurant had the QR code system to check the menu and place order for the food.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneQR codes

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