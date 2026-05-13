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Stolen Karnataka car seized in Thane after dramatic chase; driver tries to run over cops

Police officer (designation not specified) Asha Hake and other personnel attempted to intercept the vehicle near Golden Dyes Cross.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsMaharashtraCrime

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