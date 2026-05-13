<p>A stolen car from Karnataka was involved in a high-speed chase during which the driver allegedly tried to run over police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.</p><p>The incident occurred on Sunday night and the car was later seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said.</p>.<p>"The traffic control room alerted our team that a stolen car bearing a Karnataka registration number was entering Thane city from the Navi Mumbai side," he said.</p>.<p>Police officer (designation not specified) Asha Hake and other personnel attempted to intercept the vehicle near Golden Dyes Cross.</p>.Karnataka to get 1,243 EV chargers under PM E-Drive scheme.<p>"Instead of stopping, the driver rammed the vehicle toward the police personnel and sped away towards Ghodbunder Road," the DCP said.</p>.<p>Hake then launched a pursuit using a delivery boy's motorcycle and chased the car for 7 to 8 km during which the driver repeatedly tried to hit police personnel and other vehicles while driving recklessly, he said.</p>.<p>The police finally managed to stop the car near the Vijay Garden signal, but the accused abandoned it and fled. Hake continued chasing the driver for another 2 to 3 km and nearly caught him by the shirt, but he managed to escape, the official said.</p>.<p>The search was on for the driver.</p>.<p>The seized car was later identified by its owner and handed over to the Belgaum police for further legal action, Shirsat said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>