Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Stray dog bites 40 people in two hours in Maharashtra town; victims suffer deep wounds

An official said the canine targeted people in several localities, including Mangalwar Peth, Azizpura, Bhimnagar and Roza Mohalla on Monday.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 12:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtrastray dog

Follow us on :

Follow Us