<p>Beed: A stray <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dog">dog</a> went on a rampage, biting at least 40 people within a span of two hours in Kaij town in Beed district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>, prompting the victims to queue up at a government hospital to secure anti-rabies vaccinations.</p>.<p>An official said the canine targeted people in several localities, including Mangalwar Peth, Azizpura, Bhimnagar and Roza Mohalla on Monday.</p>.<p>Witnesses described a scene of chaos as the dog targeted anyone in its path, prompting several people to run for safety.</p>.<p>The sudden influx of victims led to long queues at the Kaij sub-district hospital as people rushed to secure anti-rabies vaccinations.</p>.Himachal: Nine people, including 9-year-old, bitten by stray dog in three days.<p>"We have administered rabies injections to all 40 injured people who reported to the hospital. Among them, ten individuals sustained deep or multiple puncture wounds and have been referred to the Swami Ramanand Teerth Government Rural Medical College and Hospital (SRTGRMCH) Ambajogai for advanced treatment," Kaij sub-district hospital superintendent Dr Dattatray Kendre stated on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Kaij Taluka Vikas Sangharsh Samiti president Hanumant Bhosale said, "We will catch the stray dogs and release them inside the Nagar Panchayat office if no action is taken against canines."</p>