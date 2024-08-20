Strengthen me politically, will increase financial support: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to women

Shinde said, “My sisters (women in state) have substantially contributed to the state’s economy. As I gain more (political) influence, I am committed to expanding financial support for women.” On August 17, the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra formally launched its ambitious ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme for eligible women, with Shinde hinting at doubling the monthly stipend from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 if the alliance is voted to power in elections.