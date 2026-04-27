<p>Mumbai: Amid an unrest among the North Indian autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday reiterated that strict action would be taken against those who refuse to learn the language. However, he described as reasonable the demand of the autorickshaw and taxi unions seeking more time.</p><p>“The government is firm on the language requirement, as drivers regularly interact with passengers and should be able to communicate in basic Marathi…drivers of all commercial passenger vehicles in the state must have a working knowledge of Marathi,” said Sarnaik, a senior Shiv Sena leader considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.</p><p>“As the state language, Marathi must be respected, and non-Marathi drivers should learn it…as a matter of fact, Marathi is a minimum expectation while doing business in the state and dealing with the public,” he said in the run up to the Maharashtra Din celebrations on May 1.</p>.Maharashtra reels under heat.<p>Last week, Sarnaik has announced that working knowledge of Marathi will be made compulsory for licensed autorickshaw and taxi drivers from 1 May and those who do not know the language risk having their permits cancelled.</p>