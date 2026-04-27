Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Strict action against those refusing to learn Marathi': Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik

However, Sarnaik described as reasonable the demand of the autorickshaw and taxi unions seeking more time.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 18:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 18:07 IST
India NewsMarathiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us