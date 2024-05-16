Students from Pune school scale Himalayan peaks

Mumbai: A group of school students have successfully scaled Himalayan peaks as part of a comprehensive five-year outdoor adventure education and mountaineering training for children.
The Pune-based Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering’s flagship Avhaan-Nirman-Udaan programme is for children between the ages of 10 and 16.
Experienced instructors, mountaineers and expedition leaders from Pune-based Giripremi, a leading mountaineering organization, educate these children about the forts, mountains, valleys of Sahyadri and Himalayan ranges.
“The aim of this course is to let children of this age group experience nature, do exploration of flora and fauna, weather, history, geography, physical education, cuisines of different regions, dialects, culture, along with school education,” said GGIM’s Director Umesh Zirpe, who is also the President of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex body in Maharashtra.
Under this initiative, these children trek to the forts of the Sahyadri throughout the year, understand what trekking and mountaineering is all about and complete a 10-day Himalayan Adventure Course in different ranges of the Himalayas during the month of May.
“This year, more than 275 students completed five different Himalayan treks,” said Zirpe.
The first level students of the Avhaan completed the 8,500 ft Thilagun Meadows trek in Manali in Himachal Pradesh.
The second level students of the Avhaan Advance completed the Rani Sui Lake trek at 11,600 feet in Naggar in Himachal Pradesh.
The third level students of Nirmaan completed the 12,000-foot Pindari Glacier Trek in Khati in Uttarakhand.
The fourth level students of Nirman Advance successfully climbed Pangarchulla Peak at an altitude of 14,300 while Udaan, the final level of the education programme completed the grueling Sundru Valley trek at an altitude of 14,800 feet in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.
“Children of Nirmaan Advance and Udaan must be commended for their brilliant performance in Pangarchulla Peak Climb and Sundru Valley Trek. Even in the unfavourable conditions the children reached the summits in the Himalayas with the strength of training and guidance received in the last three to four years and more importantly showing mental preparation along with physical preparation,” said Zirpe.
Over the past five years, all these children have trekked in various conditions and encountered challenges. The instructors included, GGIM Vivek Shivade, Swati Kadu, Mihir Jadhav, Varun Bhagwat, Yash Hange, Aishwarya Rajagopal, Suyash Mokashi, Ashish Navandhar, Jayant Tulpule, Sumita Tulpule, Akshay Bhogade, Sameer Diwekar, Dattatray Chaudhary, Tanvi Chavan, Anjali Kelkar, Omkar Bhelke, Ajinkya Ugavkar, Shalomi Kukde, Sakshi Prabhune, Samruddhi Dhamale, Rashmi Gupta, Komal Sukhani, Kishore Chaudhary, Rahul Sonke, Kritarth Shevgaonkar, Vikas Bhondve, Anjali Katre, Pramila Pote, Jaisingh Deshmukh, Sahil Phadnis, Ajinkya Manjare, and Isha Inamdar— all played an important role in the successful execution.