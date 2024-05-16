Students from Pune school scale Himalayan peaks

Under this initiative, these children trek to the forts of the Sahyadri throughout the year, understand what trekking and mountaineering is all about and complete a 10-day Himalayan Adventure Course in different ranges of the Himalayas during the month of May.

“This year, more than 275 students completed five different Himalayan treks,” said Zirpe.

The first level students of the Avhaan completed the 8,500 ft Thilagun Meadows trek in Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

The second level students of the Avhaan Advance completed the Rani Sui Lake trek at 11,600 feet in Naggar in Himachal Pradesh.

The third level students of Nirmaan completed the 12,000-foot Pindari Glacier Trek in Khati in Uttarakhand.

The fourth level students of Nirman Advance successfully climbed Pangarchulla Peak at an altitude of 14,300 while Udaan, the final level of the education programme completed the grueling Sundru Valley trek at an altitude of 14,800 feet in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

“Children of Nirmaan Advance and Udaan must be commended for their brilliant performance in Pangarchulla Peak Climb and Sundru Valley Trek. Even in the unfavourable conditions the children reached the summits in the Himalayas with the strength of training and guidance received in the last three to four years and more importantly showing mental preparation along with physical preparation,” said Zirpe.