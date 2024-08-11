'Subjected to insults,' ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's letter to Maharashtra govt complaining against Pune collector emerges

“…Because of this (letter and media coverage) my image has became that of an arrogant officer in the public’s eye. This is causing me mental trauma and I am extremely disturbed,” The Indian Express article quoted the letter originally written in Marathi.

“I don’t know the reason, but since the day I joined as probationary officer, the Pune Collector has been subjecting me to insults,” she added.

The article further reports that Khedkar, in her letter also adressed the claims made regarding her unauthorised usage of the additional collector’s ante-chamber. She said that Additional Collector Ajay More had voluntarily offered it to her when her father, Dilip Khedkar came to visit her.

“Additional Collector Ajay More had voluntarily offered me his ante-chamber and had directed his staff to set it up for me. The staff enquired about my needs and arranged the stationery, etc. After District Collector Diwase sir returned to office a day later, someone informed him about my sitting arrangement in the ante-chamber of the additional collector. Perhaps he was angered by this, he summoned the tehsildar concerned and ordered to remove my furniture from the ante-chamber. When I spoke to him, he alleged that I had encroached the ante-chamber and he wouldn’t listen to any of my explanations,” Khedkar said in the letter.

The article also mentions that Khedkar also allegedly apologised to Diwase, the next day over text message.

Diwase told The Indian Express that the allegations were “nonsensical and made as an afterthought”.

(With PTI inputs)